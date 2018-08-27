Priest, 60, arrested after 2 bodies found in Sapporo residence

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 60-year-old priest after the bodies likely of his wife and son were found at the residence they share in Sapporo, reports NHK (Aug. 26).

At just past 6 p.m. on August 25, Masahito Nagaoka visited a police station in Toyohira Ward to report that the bodies of two relatives were in his residence. “I came to pay for the crime,” he added.

Officers visiting the residence found a corpse of a male and that of a female in the bathroom. Both bodies, believed to belong to Nagaoka’s 19-year-old son and his wife, 58, had stab wounds.

Early Sunday, police arrested Nagaoka on suspicion of abandoning and mutilating of a corpse.

In addition to confirming the identity of the bodies, police are investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths of the persons. Police expect to also accuse the suspect of murder.