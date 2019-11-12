 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 47, stabs both parents: ‘I had an intention to kill, but I don’t know why’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 12, 2019

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police last week arrested a 47-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of his parents at their residence in Gose City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Nov. 6).

At around 7:00 a.m. on November 6, Yasuhiro Morimoto, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab his father, 81, in the abdomen and mother, 77, in the face inside the residence.

Both persons were transported to a hospital. The mother was able to speak. However, the father was unconscious. His condition is considered serious, police said.

A man stabbed both of his parents at their residence in Gose City on November 6 (Twitter)

Morimoto, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I used a knife,” the suspect told police. “I had an intention to kill, but I don’t know why I did it.”

About 20 minutes after the incident, Morimoto tipped off police. “I stabbed my father and mother,” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the residence found the victims collapsed and bleeding in the first-floor living room. The suspect was nearby.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »