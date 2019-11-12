Man, 47, stabs both parents: ‘I had an intention to kill, but I don’t know why’

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police last week arrested a 47-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of his parents at their residence in Gose City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Nov. 6).

At around 7:00 a.m. on November 6, Yasuhiro Morimoto, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab his father, 81, in the abdomen and mother, 77, in the face inside the residence.

Both persons were transported to a hospital. The mother was able to speak. However, the father was unconscious. His condition is considered serious, police said.

Morimoto, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I used a knife,” the suspect told police. “I had an intention to kill, but I don’t know why I did it.”

About 20 minutes after the incident, Morimoto tipped off police. “I stabbed my father and mother,” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the residence found the victims collapsed and bleeding in the first-floor living room. The suspect was nearby.