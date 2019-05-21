Man, 24, used fax to threaten to ‘kill’ NGT48’s Yuka Ogino

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly threatening Yuka Ogino, a member of Niigata City-based idol group NGT48, police said.

On May 9, Kazuki Domoto, a resident of Joyo City, Kyoto Prefecture of no known occupation, allegedly sent a fax to a news agency indicating he would “kill” the 20-year-old Ogino.

According to the Niigata-Chuo Police Station, Domoto admits to sending the fax from a convenience store in Kyoto City.

Domoto surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage by police showed a person sending the fax from the store.

NGT48 has been the focus of controversy this year after its agency, AKS, took a lax approach in handling the alleged assault of Maho Yamaguchi by two male fans. Yamaguchi left the group on May 18.