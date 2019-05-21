 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 24, used fax to threaten to ‘kill’ NGT48’s Yuka Ogino

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 21, 2019

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly threatening Yuka Ogino, a member of Niigata City-based idol group NGT48, police said.

On May 9, Kazuki Domoto, a resident of Joyo City, Kyoto Prefecture of no known occupation, allegedly sent a fax to a news agency indicating he would “kill” the 20-year-old Ogino.

According to the Niigata-Chuo Police Station, Domoto admits to sending the fax from a convenience store in Kyoto City.

Yuka Ogino (Twitter)

Domoto surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage by police showed a person sending the fax from the store.

NGT48 has been the focus of controversy this year after its agency, AKS, took a lax approach in handling the alleged assault of Maho Yamaguchi by two male fans. Yamaguchi left the group on May 18.

Published in Crime, Idols, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »