Kanagawa: Woman suspected of fatally stabbing man in Kawasaki

KANAGAWA (TR) – A woman is believed to have fatally stabbed a man at a residence in Kawasaki City on Thursday, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 29).

At around 8:00 a.m., police working off a tip arrived at the residence in the Hisamoto area of Takatsu Ward and found the man collapsed and bleeding from his abdomen.

The man, believed to be an occupant of the unit aged in his 30s, was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was also found inside with gashes to her arms. Her condition is not considered life-threatening.

At around 7:45 a.m., the mother of the woman alerted police, saying that “there is trouble” at the residence.

A knife that is believed to have been used in the incident was found inside the residence.

The case is being treated as murder.