Kanagawa: Woman, 76, accused of hacking husband to death with saw

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 76-year-old woman for allegedly hacking her husband to death at their residence in Chigasaki City, reports TBS News (Mar. 7).

Over a two-hour period starting 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Yoko Maru allegedly jumped atop her husband, 83-year-old Kusuo, and fatally hacked his throat and upper body with the saw.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of murder on Saturday, Maru admitted to the allegations. “I killed my husband after holding a grudge for many years due to domestic violence and his refusal to cover household expenses,” she told the Chigasaki Police Station.

According to police, the couple’s son also lives in the residence. At the time of the incident, he was out.

Just before the incident, Kusuo was sleeping in the bedroom. The suspect attacked him while he was in bed. She alerted police at around 8:00 p.m. taht same day.