Iwate: Corpse found in mountains confirmed as missing woman

IWATE (TR) – Iwate Prefectural Police have revealed that a corpse found in the mountains of Oshu City earlier this year is that of a missing woman, reports Jiji Press (June 26).

At around 12:15 p.m. on April 29, a man out for a walk in the Maesawaku Seibo of Mt. Otowa reported the discovery a human skull off a road. Police arriving at the scene found other body parts nearby.

The cause of and approximate cause of death are not known. There were no personal items or shoes found at the scene.

On Friday, police said that the results of a DNA analysis confirmed that the body is that of Megumi Chiba, a 36-year-old medical clerk living in Ichinoseki City.

Chiba lived with her husband, 36, and 4-year-old son. At around 6:00 a.m. on May 31, 2019, Chiba left the residence on foot after getting into a dispute with her husband.

Since the area where her body was found is difficult to access without a vehicle, police are considering the case the result of foul play.