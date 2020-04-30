‘Hypnotized’ man apprehended after stabbing at koban

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 57-year-old man after a stabbing at a police box in Katsushika Ward on Thursday left one person injured, reports TBS News.

At around 9:30 a.m., the suspect, who lives in the ward, allegedly used a knife to stab an assistant for the koban (police box) for the Kameari Police Station in the back and buttocks.

The assistant, 61, suffered light injuries, police said.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene. Officers located him at a residence about 400 meters from the koban about 30 minutes later.

At first, the suspect thrust the knife at the officers. However, he later surrendered.

Prior to his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, the suspect said that he had been “hypnotized.” However, he later declined to comment.

Assistants work part-time at police boxes and help with small tasks.