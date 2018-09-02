 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hokkaido: Woman, 40, drugged elderly acquaintance in ¥9.7 million robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 2, 2018

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman in the robbery of nearly 10 million yen from an elderly male acquaintance last month, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 1).

On August 28 and 29, Taeko Inoue, of no known occupation, allegedly spiked a drink consumed by the acquaintance, 88, with a sleeping powder at his residence. The suspect took 9.7 million yen in cash from the premises.

Inoue, who has been accused of robbery, admits to the allegations, according to the Tomakomai Police Station. She was sent to prosecutors on September 1.

Taeko Inoue (Twitter)

According to police, Inoue became acquainted with the victim some time ago.

Police are now attempting to determine a motive for the crime and how the suspect obtained the drug.

