Gunma woman suspected of fatally stabbing 2 children before attempted suicide

GUNMA (TR) – A woman is suspected of fatally stabbing her two children before attempting to take her own life in Maebashi City on Thursday, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (June 11).

At around 3:20 p.m., a man living at the residence alerted police after returning home to find her and the children, both boys, collapsed and bleeding.

The boys — 9-year-old Yoshito and 7-year-old Taiyo — had suffered stab wounds to the chest. They were rushed to a hospital where they were later confirmed dead.

The woman, 38, had a wound to her abdomen. She is now receiving medical care for injuries considered serious.

The man shared the residence with the woman and the two boys.

A single knife was found dropped at the scene. With no signs of forced entry, police believe the woman used it to stab her children before slashing her abdomen.

Police plan to question the woman about the case once she recovers.