Gunma: Woman, 29, accused of stabbing ex-husband in sleep

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman over the alleged stabbing of her former husband in Takasaki City, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 24).

At around midnight on October 24, Arisa Saito allegedly used a knife to slash the neck of her former husband, 38, as he slept.

The victim suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Upon Saito’s arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, she admitted to the allegations. “We got divorced two days ago,” she said.

After noticing that he had been stabbed, the former husband ran outside. “My wife stabbed me,” he told police by telephone.

Even though the couple divorced, they continued to live together, police said.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, including what problems existed in the couple’s relationship.