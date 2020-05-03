Fukushima: Woman whose corpse found in residence died due to suffocation

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have determined that a woman whose corpse was found in her residence in Sukagawa City on Friday died due to suffocation, reports TBS News (May 3).

At just before 2:00 p.m., Ruka Kawada, 20, was found collapsed inside their residence, located in the Horisokomachi area. “My daughter has gone cold,” the mother reportedly said in alerting police.

Kawada was later confirmed dead. Markings found on her neck were consistent with strangulation.

On Saturday, police said that the cause of death was suffocation. They have mobilized a team that is investigating the case on suspicion of murder.

According to police, Kawada’s brother also lives at the residence. All three occupants of the residence are carrying out decontamination work necessary for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

Just before the discovery of her body, Kawada is believed to have been with her boyfriend. His whereabouts remain unknown. Police would like to question him about her death.

A male colleague of Kawada tells the Sankei Shimbun (May 2), “She was a bright, serious and polite woman. I still can’t believe it, and I can’t forgive the perpetrator.”