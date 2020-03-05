Fukuoka police open investigation after corpse of bicycle shop employee found

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the corpse of a female employee of a bicycle shop was found inside the Fukuoka City shop in on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 5).

At around 8:50 p.m., two acquaintances found employee Hiroko Komori, 42, collapsed inside Thothcycle Store, located in the Sumiyoshi area of Hakata Ward.

The woman had suffered an injury to the neck and her head was covered by a towel. She was later confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

Prior to the discovery, the male and female acquaintances were passing by the store when they noticed that the lights were out despite it being during business hours. They then went inside and made the discovery.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of foul play.

Thothcycle Store is located about 900 meters from JR Hakata Station. According to its web site, it is open from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.