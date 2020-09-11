 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fukui: Man, 86, accused of fatally stabbing granddaughter

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 11, 2020

FUKUI (TR) – Fukui Prefectural Police have arrested an 86-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his granddaughter in Fukui City, reports TBS News (Sept. 11).

On Wednesday night, Susumu Tomisawa is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed the girl, 16-year-old Tomomi, at his residence in the Kuromarujocho area.

Immediately afterward, Tomisawa called Tomomi’s father. Upon his arrival at the residence, the father found his daughter, a second-year high school student, collapsed on the first floor.

The girl, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, including to her chest, was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

A man fatally stabbed his granddaughter at his residence in Fukui City on Wednesday (Twitter)

Upon the arrest of Tomisawa on suspicion of murder, police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

According to police Tomomi usually lived with her parents and siblings at another residence in Fukui City. However, she began staying at her grandfather’s residence about two months ago.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

