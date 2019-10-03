Female guarantor of escaped convict remains out of contact

TOKYO (TR) – A guarantor of a 45-year-old man convicted of attempted blackmail who fled custody in Tachikawa City earlier this week remains out of contact, authorities have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 3).

According to the Tokyo High Public Prosecutor’s Office, Shin Takahashi failed to return to the Tachikawa Detention House from a visit to a hospital in Kodaira City for treatment between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

At the time, Takahashi was in the company of his two guarantors. The office confirmed that Takahashi never made it to the hospital.

The office has been able to contact one guarantor, a male owner of an izakaya restaurant. However, the second guarantor, a female acquaintance, remains out of contact.

In August, the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court handed Takahashi an 18-month prison term for attempted blackmail. He is currently appealing that ruling.