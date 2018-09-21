Ex-NHK children’s show performer accused of using stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former performer for a children’s program on public broadcaster NHK over the alleged use of stimulant drugs, reports Sports Nippon (Sept. 21).

On Tuesday, an officer began questioning Kenichi Sawada, 49, on a road in the Kabukicho red-light district of Kabukicho. A subsequent analysis of his urine gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Two used syringes were also found in a bag carried by the suspect, according to police.

During questioning Sawada admitted to the allegations, saying that he most recently used stimulant drugs in a sauna in Kabukicho. “I wanted to enhance euphoria throughout my entire body,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station.

Police suspect that Sawada also used stimulant drugs in Osaka and Hyogo prefectures between earlier this month and the time of his apprehension.

Sawada on the program “Uta no Onisan” on NHK between 1996 and 2001.