Ex-McDonald’s Japan chief Eiko Harada accused of attacking wife with golf club

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested Eiko Harada, the former head of McDonald’s Holdings Co. (Japan), over the alleged assault of his wife at their residence in Shibuya Ward, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 7).

On February 5, Harada, 72, allegedly used a practice golf club to strike his wife, 55-year-old musician Yumi Tanimura, in the arm and foot.

Tanimura later telephoned police. The following day, Harada was accused of assault. He denies the allegations, the Shibuya Police Station said.

Known as the “Professional Manager,” Harada has held a number of high-profile positions during his career in business.

Between 2004 and 2013, he led the successful restructuring of McDonald’s Japan. Before that, he resurrected the operations of Apple Japan Ltd. over a seven-year period starting in 1997.

Two years ago, he assumed the post of chairman of Gong cha Japan, the local unit of the Taiwanese bubble tea chain.

“We are confirming the facts [of the matter],” a Gong cha Japan representative said.