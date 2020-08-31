Drunk man suspected of assaulting taxi driver in dodging fare

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old man who while intoxicated is alleged to have assaulted a taxi driver while dodging a fare, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 30).

On August 14, Takamitsu Oho allegedly attempted to grab a 1,000-yen note from the pocket of the driver while his taxi was stopped near the suspect’s residence.

After shoving the driver in the chest, Oho fled the scene without paying the fare 6,880 yen. The driver suffered injuries that required two weeks to heal, police said.

According to police, Oho had been drinking prior to the incident. Upon his arrest on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury, Oho denied the allegations. “The facts are different,” the suspect was quoted.

Oho became a person of interest in the case after an examination of dashboard camera footage shot inside the cab.