Diamond worth ¥200 million swiped from jewelry fair

KANAGAWA (TR) – A diamond valued at 200 million yen was stolen from a jewelry fair in Yokohama City on Thursday, police said, reports NHK (Oct. 25).

At around 6:00 p.m., a male exhibitor at International Jewellery Tokyo at exhibition space Pacifico Yokohama in Nishi Ward reported to police that the 50-carat unmounted diamond had gone missing.

Other jewels in the same display case were left behind. The case was unlocked, the Tobe Police Station said.

Police suspect that a thief stole the gem at some point during the one-hour period prior to the exhibitor filing the report. Officers are now examining security camera footage at Pacifico Yokohama.