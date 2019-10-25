 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Diamond worth ¥200 million swiped from jewelry fair

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 25, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – A diamond valued at 200 million yen was stolen from a jewelry fair in Yokohama City on Thursday, police said, reports NHK (Oct. 25).

At around 6:00 p.m., a male exhibitor at International Jewellery Tokyo at exhibition space Pacifico Yokohama in Nishi Ward reported to police that the 50-carat unmounted diamond had gone missing.

Other jewels in the same display case were left behind. The case was unlocked, the Tobe Police Station said.

A diamond was stolen from a jewelry fair at Pacifico Yokohama on Thursday (Twitter)

Police suspect that a thief stole the gem at some point during the one-hour period prior to the exhibitor filing the report. Officers are now examining security camera footage at Pacifico Yokohama.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yokohama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »