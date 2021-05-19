Chiba: Family of missing girl, 19, find her corpse in bamboo thicket

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched a murder case after the discovery of the corpse of a missing girl in Sodegaura City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 19).

On the night of May 12, a search team that included members of the family of Manami Nakagomi found her bleeding body in a bamboo thicket.

Nakagomi’s body had at least one stab wound and a gash. On Wednesday, police launched a murder case.

According to police, the clothes of Nakagomi had not been disturbed. As well, her mobile telephone, cash in her wallet and her bag were found near her body.

Nakagomi lived about 450 meters from the bamboo thicket. Her whereabouts became unknown after she left her residence on the morning of May 7.

An acquaintance of her older brother and others used GPS information transmitted from her telephone to locate the body, police said.