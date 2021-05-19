 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Family of missing girl, 19, find her corpse in bamboo thicket

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 19, 2021

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched a murder case after the discovery of the corpse of a missing girl in Sodegaura City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 19).

On the night of May 12, a search team that included members of the family of Manami Nakagomi found her bleeding body in a bamboo thicket.

Nakagomi’s body had at least one stab wound and a gash. On Wednesday, police launched a murder case.

According to police, the clothes of Nakagomi had not been disturbed. As well, her mobile telephone, cash in her wallet and her bag were found near her body.

The corpse of a missing girl was found in a bamboo thicket in Sodegaura City on May 12 (Twitter)

Nakagomi lived about 450 meters from the bamboo thicket. Her whereabouts became unknown after she left her residence on the morning of May 7.

An acquaintance of her older brother and others used GPS information transmitted from her telephone to locate the body, police said.

