Canadian caught abusing child at day care second incident involving foreigner this year

FUKUOKA (TR) – A male Canadian national employed at a day care facility in Kitakyushu City who was caught abusing a child on video is the second such case involving a foreign national to emerge this year.

The facility, located in Kokurakita Ward, is not approved by the government. On May 13, a viewer of the video, which was uploaded to YouTube, alerted the government of Kitakyushu City.

In the clip, the Canadian teacher, aged in his 40s, is shown slapping a 2-year-old boy on the back and turning him over by yanking on his clothes during class at the facility, the Nishi Nippon Shimbun reported on May 15.

The following day, TV Asahi (May 17) learned of the existence of another case involving a male American teacher at another day care facility. In that case, which took place near the end of last year, the teacher kicked the chair a kindergartner was sitting on while administering verbal abuse.

After an inquiry was launched in January, the American resigned from his post, according to the city. “We are reflecting upon [the matter],” a representative of the facility was quoted. “We want to be able to provide education in a safe and secure environment.”

Spanking them on the buttocks

In the case involving the Canadian, the city said that the clip was shot sometime in February and March. In April, they first heard about problematic behavior at the facility, which accepts children aged between 1 and 6. However, the day care in question denied the claims, according to the Nishi Nippon Shimbun.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the Canadian, who has been employed at the facility for about five years, regularly struck the children, including spanking them on the buttocks. He was also seen shoving books into their mouths.

In a another clip obtained by the paper that was shot on March 18, the Canadian is shown aggressively pulling the hand of a child and grabbing their clothes from behind. A female employee then intercedes to calm the crying infant.

Acquainted with English

English-speaking teachers are employed at the facility so that the children can become acquainted with language. On May 14, the facility suspended the Canadian, who was hired about 5 years ago.

The government of Kitakyushu City has ordered the facility to take action to prevent a recurrence. “We want to give guidance to the facility,” a representative in the day care division of the city said.