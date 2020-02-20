Brother of actress Saki Takaoka accused of tax evasion

TOKYO (TR) – A special investigative unit of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday arrested the brother actress Saki Takaoka on suspicion of tax evasion, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 20).

Over a two-year period ending in February, 2018, Kentaro Takaoka, the

CEO of Shibuya Ward-based advertising firm Aegate, allegedly lodged fictitious outsourcing costs in evading 59 million yen in corporate and local taxes.

Aegate operates bulletin board site Bakusai.com. Aegate’s main income is derived from advertising on Bakusai.com, sources familiar with the matter said.

Prosecutors also arrested Hiroaki Tanaka, a 49-year-old officer at another firm, for allegedly assisting in the creation of the fictitious outsourcing costs.

Before he was arrested, Takaoka told TV Asahi, “The transactions were just.”

A former employee at Aegate said of Takaoka, “He bought a house in Okinawa Prefecture for 300 million yen. Then he uses money from the company to pay between 500,000 and 600,000 yen a month to rent a place in [Tokyo’s] Shinjuku Ward. Sounds like a pretty good life, right?”