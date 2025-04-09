Brazilian arrested after corpse of woman found in Yamanashi

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested a Brazilian man following the discovery the body of a woman who is believed to be his girlfriend, reports NHK (Apr. 9).

Between Monday night and the following morning, Shijinei Tokio Miyakawa, of no known occupation, left the body of the woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, inside his residence in a prefectural housing complex in the town of Showacho.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, Miyakawa denied the allegations. “I just left the body there, which doesn’t amount to abandoning a body,” the suspect said.

According to police, an examination of the body revealed external injuries that seemed to have been caused by a knife.

The woman is believed to have been in a relationship with Miyakawa. Police entered the resident after receiving a call from one of her relatives. Upon arriving, they found her collapsed and bleeding inside.

Miyakawa was not present at the time. However, police later located him in Tokyo.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the woman’s death.