Bound corpse of man found inside vehicle in Wakoshi

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpse believed to be that of a man inside a vehicle in Wakoshi City on Sunday, reports NHK (May 10).

At around 10:30 a.m., a local resident in the Shirako area tipped off police about the vehicle, which had been parked in the same location inside an apartment parking lot “for a week.”

Officers arriving at the scene several hours later searched the locked white van and found the decayed body in the back seat. The body was covered by cloth that was bound by rope such that the man’s feet were visible.

Police later learned that the van had been reported stolen in Tokyo.

In addition to confirming the identity of the man, police are seeking the cause of death. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.