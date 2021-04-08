Bangladeshi national in custody for sexual assault arrested again for fraud

TOKYO (TR) – A male Bangladeshi national in custody over the alleged sexual assault of a woman last year has been arrested again on suspicion of fraud, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (April 6).

In the latest allegations, Mehedi Emdy Hasan, 21, swindled the government-run Subsidy Program for Sustaining Businesses out of 2 million yen last December.

The program is in place to support small- and medium-sized businesses impacted by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Police allege that Hasan posed as a representative of precious metals trading company that does not actually exist.

Police first arrested Hasan on suspicion of indecent assault last month. Upon his arrest, he denied the allegations.

According to police, he fondled the chest of a woman, aged in her 20s, at an escalator for a subway station in Shinjuku Ward last November.

During the latter investigation, police searched Hasan’s residence. During the search, the fraud case surfaced.