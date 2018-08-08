Aomori: Man fatally stabs female co-worker at Misawa food plant

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a male employee at a food-processing plant in Misawa City is believed to have fatally stabbed a female colleague before slashing himself, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 6).

At just past 10:00 a.m. on Monday, officers from the Misawa Police Station working off a tip found Keiko Fukuda, 32, collapsed at the plant with stab wounds to her arms and chest. She was later confirmed dead upon arrival at a hospital.

Based on eyewitness reports, Fukuda’s male colleague stabbed her before slashing himself. The male colleague, aged in his 40s, is now receiving treatment for injuries considered serious. Police declined to reveal the nature of his injuries given that “the investigation is underway.”

A blood-stained knife with a 10-centimeter-long blade was found at the scene, police said.

Police plan to question the male colleague on suspicion of murder once he recovers from his injuries.