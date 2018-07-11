Aichi: Ex-SDF member among suspects in alleged rape of woman in field

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested two men, including a former Self-Defense Force member, over the alleged rape of a woman in Komaki City earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (July 9).

At around 9:10 p.m., Yusuke Yoshimura, a former Ground Self-Defense Force member, and Yuki Yoshioka, both 22, abducted the woman, 20, from her bicycle as she pedaled on a road. “If you makes me a sound, we can kill you at anytime,” one of them threatened. They are then alleged to have sexually assaulted her in a field.

The suspects, who have been accused of coerced intercourse, admit to the allegations, according to the Komaki Police Station.

According to police, the suspects are childhood friends. They have hinted at involvement in more than one dozen similar cases, including attempted sexual assault. Police have released their photographs showing their faces in effort to get more victims to come forward.

The suspects emerged as person of interest in the case in May after learning that two suspicious vehicles were seen near the crime scene.

Until March, Yoshimura was stationed at the GSDF’s Camp Hisai in Tsu City, Mie Prefecture.