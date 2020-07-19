Aichi cops: Nagoya casino funded yakuza

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police last week busted an illegal casino in Nagoya that is believed to have funded organized crime, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (July 16).

At around 11:00 p.m. on July 15, police raided casino B, located in the Nishiki area of Naka Ward, and seized three baccarat tables and 5.4 million yen in cash.

Police also accused manager Daisuke Hyakuta, 36, and five employees of providing illegal wagering. Four customers were also accused in the case.

According to police, the management of B, located on the third floor of a building, went to great efforts to avoid a bust.

The casino operated between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. daily. The elevator was programmed only open on the third floor if a clerk inside the casino granted access through its three iron entry doors.

Police learned about the existence of the B by speaking with members of a criminal syndicate. It was then learned that a portion of the revenue from the casino was possibly being sent to the syndicate.