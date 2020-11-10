6 Vietnamese nationals accused of smuggling Ecstasy inside dried shrimp

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested six Vietnamese nationals over the alleged smuggling of Ecstasy, reports NHK (Nov. 9).

According to police, the suspects include Nguyen Tien Manh, a 23-year-old resident of Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture, and five others.

Last month, the suspects worked together to send a package containing around 2,000 tablets of MDMA, or Ecstasy, from Vietnam to Japan in the international mail.

The tablets, which weighed a total of 826 grams, were concealed inside 5 bags of dried shrimp. The contraband has an estimated value of 8 million yen, police said.



Residing in Japan illegally

After the package arrived at Narita International Airport, the tablets were found by a Tokyo Customs staff member. The package was addressed to Ngyuen’s residence in Isesaki.

All six of the suspects deny the allegations. Four of them are residing in Japan illegally, police said.

Police believe that the suspects are part of a smuggling ring.