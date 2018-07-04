Kagawa University apologizes after ‘inappropriate’ tweets by professor

KAGAWA (TR) – The president of Kagawa University on Tuesday issued an apology after a professor issued multiple tweets in which he indicated that sexual harassment was his “hobby,” reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (July 3).

In late April, the professor used a Twitter account containing part of his name to write, “I want to say, ‘Sexual harassment is my hobby. It feels good, does it not?'” The tweet, which included a heart emoji, apparently referred to Junichi Fukuda, the top bureaucrat at the Ministry of Finance before his resignation that same month amid claims of sexual harassment.

The professor also tweeted, “I like to intimately touch the bodies of girls.”

On Monday, Kagawa University was made aware of the tweets. The following day, the university confirmed that the professor himself indeed made the tweets.

“The content [of the tweets] is inappropriate from an educational point of view, and it is truly regrettable that a member of the faculty made such expressions,” said president Yoshiyuki Kakehi. “As a university, we would like to apologize to affected parties for any trouble and concerns that might have resulted.”

Joined the university in 2003

According to the university, which is located in Takamatsu City, the professor specializes in theoretical economics. He joined the university as a professor in the economics department in 2003.

The university said that it is continuing to investigate the matter while considering disciplinary measures. The institution added that it will also work towards preventing a recurrence.