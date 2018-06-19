Tokyo: Cops release image showing suspect in swindle of Hachioji woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have identified a suspect sought in the swindle an elderly woman out 600,000 yen in Hachioji City last month, reports TV Asahi (May 9).

On May 23, the woman, 79, was told on the telephone by a person claiming to be from the Financial Services Agency that a “foreign fraud ring using a forged card” had misappropriated 500,000 yen within one of her accounts.

Thereafter, the suspect, later identified as Kenta Tsuda, 22, arrived at the residence of the woman and collected three cards. A total of 600,000 yen in cash was then pulled from her accounts at a convenience store ATM machine about 200 meters away, according to police.

In images released publicly by police, Tsuda is shown wearing a suit and tie. He formerly lived in Funabashi and Ichikawa cities in Chiba Prefecture, but his whereabouts are currently not known.

Persons with information on the whereabouts of Tsuda are advised to call the Hachioji Police Station at 042-621-0110.