Osaka: Inspection following earthquake leads to discovery of skeletal remains in residence

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a inspection related to a large earthquake that struck on Monday morning led to the discovery of skeletal remains in a residence in Neyagawa City, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (June 18).

At around 1:35 p.m., a city employee tipped off police after the discovery of the remains atop a bed in a second-floor room. According to the Neyagawa Police Station, the body is likely that of a 78-year-old man who resides in the residence.

The employee arrived at the residence after receiving word from a passerby that an outer wall — measuring 1 meter high and 5 meters wide — had fallen over during the temblor that morning.

At the time of the discovery, the front door of the residence was locked. As well, the man’s driver’s license and cash were left inside the premises, police said.

Police are planning to conduct an autopsy on the body.

Four confirmed dead

At around 7:58 a.m., the magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck the Kansai area, resulting in widespread damage to Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Shiga prefectures. Thus far, local authorities have confirmed four deaths and 375 injuries.