Tokyo: Man appearing to be foreign stole taxi while driver in bathroom

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man, believed to be a foreigner, who stole a taxi while the driver was taking a break in Bunkyo Ward on Tuesday, reports TBS News (May 22).

At around 4:30 p.m., the suspect jumped into the parked taxi while the driver was in a public bathroom in the Koishikawa area. When he attempted to speed off, the driver grabbed the door of the vehicle.

After being dragged a distance of about 10 meters, the driver fell from the side, resulting in a broken collarbone.

About 30 minutes later, the cab was found abandoned roughly 400 meters away from where it was stolen. An examination of security camera footage, showed the suspect fleeing the vehicle, according to police.

Appearing to be Southeast Asian, the perpetrator stands around 170 centimeters tall and has a slender frame. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue top and black pants, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the suspect on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.