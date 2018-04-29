Tokyo cops seek help of public in located man suspected in swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) -Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of swindling an elderly woman out of 1 million yen in Higashi Kurume City earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 25).

On April 18, the woman was told on the telephone by a person claiming to be an employee of the Higashi Kurume City government office that she was eligible for medical expense refund. During the conversation, the called obtained information about her credit union account.

In a separate phone call at some point later, the woman was told by a person posing an employee of the credit union that her card needed to be replaced.

Thereafter, the suspect arrived at her residence and collected one card. A total of 500,000 yen in cash was then pulled from her account at a convenience store ATM machine, according to police.

Images released by police show the suspect wearing a suit, white shirt and glasses while carrying a black bag. Believed to be in his 30s, he stands about 170 centimeters tall.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Tanashi Police Station at 042-467-0110.