Tokyo cops search for man over ¥1 million swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of swindling an elderly woman out of 1 million yen earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 20).

In March, the woman, aged 65 and living in Tama City, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be a bank official who said that her bank cards had expired and needed to be replaced.

Thereafter, the suspect arrived at the residence and collected two bank cards. A total of 1 million yen in cash was then pulled from her account, according to police.

Images released by police show the suspect, who has a portly build, wearing a suit and glasses while carrying a black bag. Believed to be in his 20s, he stands about 175 centimeters tall.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Tama-Chuo Police Station at 042-375-0110.