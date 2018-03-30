Tokyo: Woman, 76, arrested after corpse likely of husband found in residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 76-year-old woman after the corpse likely of her husband was found at their residence in Arakawa Ward on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 29).

At around 10:30 a.m., emergency services received a call from a woman claiming that her husband was collapsed “and seems dead” at the residence, located in the Machiya area.

Emergency personnel found the man in the living. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

The body is believed to be the husband of Katsue Suzuki, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. “I just left his corpse as is,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.

Police believe the man died about one week before the discovery.