Tokyo: Tochigi man, 43, used acquaintance to stalk ex-girlfriend

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old man from Tochigi Prefecture for using a male acquaintance to stalk his former girlfriend last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 3).

On December 29, police apprehended Hiroaki Suzuki, a 41-year-old resident of Gunma Prefecture, at the Tokyo residence of the former girlfriend of Takashi Kaneko.

During voluntary questioning, Suzuki told police that he was requested by Kaneko to follow the woman. An examination of messages on the mobile phone of Suzuki supported that claim, according to the Tamagawa Police Station

Police have arrested both men of violating the Stalker Control Law. Kaneko denies the allegations. “Suzuki did it all on his own,” the suspect was quoted by police.

On October 21, Suzuki followed the woman from her family’s home in Gunma to the residence in the capital. In December, he visited near the residence of the woman to see if she actually lived there.

Police apprehended Suzuki after the woman noticed him behaving suspiciously nearby.