Wakayama: Woman not prosecuted after love-triangle incident

WAKAYAMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 64-year-old girlfriend of an elderly man who was found collapsed on the Gobo City property of another girlfriend who was found dead, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 24).

Earlier this month, police found Akira Yurimoto, 80, collapsed at the residence of his girlfriend, Yoshiko Kurita, a 67-year-old garbage collector living in the town of Fujita. Yurimoto, whose face was red and his left wrist had suffered a gash, was rushed to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police also found the fully nude corpse of Kurita on an area of dirt outside the kitchen on the property. At the time, police said she died due to hypothermia.

Police later arrested Machiko Tanimoto, who was also in a relationship with Yurimoto, for a previous incident the month before. On January 23, Tanimoto, also a resident of Fujita, allegedly assaulted Yurimoto with her fists at Kurita’s residence.

According to police, the results of an autopsy revealed that Kurita died after she suffered an accident while drunk. Further, a brain haemorrhage as a result of a fall brought about by an illness was the cause of the condition of Yurimoto.

On Friday, the Wakayama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that the case would not be pursued further, saying the non-prosecution of Tanimoto was due to “insufficient evidence.”

An investigative source said that police wished to speak with Yurimoto, but he is unable to talk, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 24).