Hokkaido: 2 bar employees arrested after corpse of girl, 19, found in mountains

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested two managers of a bar for allegedly dumping the corpse of a 19-year-old girl in Iwamizawa City the last year, reports NHK (Feb. 25).

On around December 15, Tomonori Jin and Kotaku Hasegawa, both 33 years of age, allegedly dumped the body of Yuri Miyoshi, a resident of Sapporo’s Shiroishi Ward, in the mountains of the city.

Miyoshi was last seen in Sapporo’s red-light district of Susukino on that same day. Her family reported her missing on December 21.

On Friday and Saturday, portions of a corpse were found in the mountains of Iwamizawa. The results of DNA analysis on the remains proved to be a match for Miyoshi, police said.

Police arrested the suspects on Saturday night. It has not been revealed whether they admit to the allegations.

Miyoshi regularly visited the bar managed the suspects, and was an acquaintance of Jin, police said.

Police are now investigating the details around the death of Miyoshi.