Tokyo: U.S. sailor detained over alleged sexual assault of woman

TOKYO (TR) – U.S. Naval Forces Japan announced on Wednesday that Tokyo Metropolitan Police have detained a male midshipman over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in the capital, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 7).

According to U.S. Naval Forces Japan, the midshipman, who was not named, is assigned to the nuclear-powered supercarrier USS Ronald Reagan, which is deployed to United States Fleet Activities Yokosuka in Kanagawa Prefecture. Tokyo police arrested him on Saturday.

U.S. Naval Forces Japan spokeswoman Commander Reann Mommsen said in a statement obtained by Stars and Stripes (Feb. 5) that they are cooperating with Japanese authorities. “Due to the ongoing investigation and privacy concerns, it would be inappropriate for us to comment on any additional details,” the commander said.

An official with the U.S. Navy told Nippon News Network that the woman is not Japanese, but no other information has been revealed.

After an extended period at sea, the USS Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka in December.