Tokyo: Illegal porn DVD operation sold 200,000 discs

TOKYO (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have busted have busted an operation in Tokyo’s Taito Ward that produced and sold illegal pornographic DVDs, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 4).

On Sunday, police raided the headquarters, located inside a residence, and arrested Masafumi Yoshida, 44, and four other persons. Police also seized multiple computers, other equipment and about 20,000 illegal discs.

Under Japanese law, films are required to have both male and female genitalia obscured.

According to police, Yoshida and the other suspects allegedly sold 12 illegal DVDs to a male company employee for 3,500 yen last year.

The operation is believed to have accumulated at least 625 million yen over the sale of about 200,000 discs