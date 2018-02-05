Kanagawa: Stabbing in Yokohama leaves 1 man dead another seriously injured

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are investigating a stabbing incident at an apartment complex in Yokohama on Sunday that left one man dead and another seriously injured, reports TBS News (Feb. 4).

At just past 3:00 p.m., police were tipped off about a stabbing on a street near the municipally managed complex, located in Seya Ward. Officers arriving at the scene found the bodies of Atushi Nakame, 56, and one other man, believed to be in his 60s, lying face-up and bleeding on the pavement.

After being transported to a hospital, Nakame, who suffered several stab wounds to his right chest, was confirmed dead, according to the Seya Police Station. The other man is in serious condition with a wound to his abdomen.

According to police, the incident took place after a dispute broke out between Nakame and another male resident on a stairwell of the complex.

The pair then moved outside to the front of another building where the other resident is believed to have stabbed Nakame several times in the chest. The other resident then stabbed himself in the abdomen, police said.

Police plan to question the other man on suspicion of murder once he recovers from his injuries.