Literary critic Susumu Nishibe dies in apparent suicide in Tama River

January 23, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News, Suicide

Susumu Nishibe
Susumu Nishibe (TV Asahi)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide by literary critic Susumu Nishibe, who died after plunging into the Tama River on Sunday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 21).

At around 6:40 a.m., the 48-year-old son of Nishibe alerted emergency services, saying his father jumped into the river in the Denenchofu area of Ota Ward.

Personnel arriving at the scene found a body in the river. The man, later identified as Nishibe, was confirmed dead at a hospital about two hours later.

With a will found on the riverbank, the Denenchofu Police Station believes Nishibe intentionally took his life by jumping into the river.

Nishibe, a native of Hokkaido Prefecture, was once a professor at the University of Tokyo. He regularly appeared on debate programs, including “Asamade Nama TV!” on TV Asahi.

Though a conservative, Nishibe was known for being critical Japan’s continued reliance on the U.S. for defense. In 2003, he opposed the Iraq Ward in accordance with the right group Issui-kai.

Facebook Comments
Tantra

Related Articles