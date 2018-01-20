Tokyo: Man, 30, arrested in attempted swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the attempted swindle of 1 million yen from an elderly woman in Shinagawa Ward, reports TBS News (Jan. 19).

On January 16, the woman, aged in her 80s, was told on the telephone by someone posing as her son that he needed 1 million yen in cash due to an investment problem related to his work.

After contacting a relative, the woman became suspicious and alerted police, who apprehended Yutaro Nakamura upon his arrival at her residence to collect the money the following day.

Nakamura, who has been accused of fraud, denies the allegations. “I was offered a job whereby I was supposed to pick up a bag so I went to do that only,” the suspect was quoted.

Police believe Nakamura is a subordinate member of a fraud ring that carries out such scams routinely.