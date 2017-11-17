Thieves posing as police steal ¥200 million from Chinese national in Taito Ward

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for three men who are believed to have posed as officers in the theft of nearly 200 million yen in cash from a Chinese national earlier this week, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 14).

On Monday morning, the Chinese national and an overseas exchange student were stopped by three men claiming to be police officers on a road in Taito Ward. “Policeman, passport,” one of them reportedly said. The trio then stole a bag containing around 190 million yen in cash that the pair had in their possession.

Prior to the incident, the Chinese national and the student had hauled 46 kilograms in gold bars inside the bag to a precious metals shop. The gold was then sold for 190 million yen that was then placed in the bag.

At around 11:00 a.m. that same day, the Chinese national reported the theft to a police box in the ward.

Dressed in blue uniforms, the suspects are all believed to be around the age of 35. Police are examining security camera footage in an attempt to identify the perpetrators.