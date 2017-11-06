Yakuza nabbed after shooting at coffee shop in Tokushima leaves 1 injured

TOKUSHIMA (TR) – Tokushima Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member over a shooting at a coffee shop in Tokushima City on Thursday left one man injured, reports TBS News (Nov. 3).

At around 3 p.m., Hiroki Mori, a 43-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly used a pistol to shoot the man, 56, in the right leg inside Cafe Casual U.S.A., located in the Okinohama-Higashi area.

The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening. At the time of the incident, there was a total of seven persons, including customers and staff members. There were no other injuries.

After the shooting, Mori fled by car. About 20 minutes later, police apprehended him on suspicion of attempted murder in the Kawauchicho area. “I shot him with the intention of killing him,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect and victim, who are acquaintances, have recently experienced personal problems between one another, police said, according to Nippon News Network (Nov. 2).