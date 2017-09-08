Yakuza among 6 nabbed in restaurant beating in Fuji City

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested six persons, including an organized crime member, over the beating of two male customers at a restaurant in Fuji City four years ago, reports the Shizuoka Shimbun (Sept. 6).

At 11:00 p.m. on May 31, 2013, several persons wielding metal bats in assaulting the two customers, aged in their 40s and 50s, at the restaurant, located in the Hinodecho area.

The customer in his 40s was beaten across his entire body while the other victim suffered a broken arm.

Masamitsu Fujioka, a 46-year-old upper-level member of the Toyu-kai, a second-tier gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, has been prosecuted on suspicion of inflicting injury. He allegedly conspired with the five other suspects in carrying out the hit.

Prior to the incident, the assailants broke into the restaurant with the faces covered by ski masks. They carried out the attack in silence before fleeing the scene without taking anything.

Police are now investigating what problem existed between the suspects and victims that led to the incident.