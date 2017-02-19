Tokyo school officials: Food poisoning likely after over 940 fall ill

TOKYO (TR) – Education officials in Tachikawa City revealed on Sunday that over 940 students and teachers suffered food-poisoning symptoms last week, with the outbreak likely being due to the eating of tainted school lunches.

The Tachikawa City Board of Education said 943 people from seven elementary schools have so far reported food poisoning symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain, TV Asahi reports (Feb. 19).

Four of the affected schools will close on Monday, officials said.

The city’s public health center investigating the case suspects lunches served at the schools caused the outbreak.

The suspected tainted meals were part of a batch of some 3,000 meals prepared at a facility that were distributed on Friday.

