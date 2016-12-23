French police suspect female Japanese student kidnapped

Narumi Kurosaki was last seen in the city of Besancon on December 4

FRANCE (TR) – Police in the city of Besancon said on Friday that they suspect foul play in the disappearance of a 21-year-old female Japanese exchange student who went missing earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 23).

At a press conference on Friday, police said that Narumi Kurosaki, a student at the University of Tsukuba who is currently studying in Besancon, located in eastern France, has very likely been kidnapped. Police added that a male suspect in the case has fled the country.

Friends of Kurosaki, who as last seen on December 4, have begun to search for her.

Since Kurosaki disappeared, there have been no signs that her phone or credit cards have been used, police said.

