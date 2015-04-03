Cram school: Ex-physics instructor gravitates to porn

For a former school teacher, she wanted to embark on her career in adult video (AV) on her own terms, but some writing on a blackboard got in the way.

In the March 9 issue of weekly tabloid Shukan Post, a three-page feature story profiled the debut of an unnamed AV actress who was also a physics instructor at a private middle and high school.

Going by the name Momoka Ogawa, the teacher was described by the magazine as possessing plump lips and shoulder-length black hair, much like popular actress Satomi Ishihara. Under the heading “Scoop Confession,” the cover included this catchy quote: “I am a physics teacher at a prestigious school but after class my clothes come off.”

With Ogawa’s intention being to retire from teaching upon the conclusion of the most recent term to pursue a career in AV, her identity and the school were not revealed by the magazine. The article also obscured the 25-year-old’s face in published images, some of which were shot inside a classroom, and included a fake age (22).

However, it would appear that staff members at the school are astute readers of Shukan Post, the magazine says in its latest issue (April 10). “The characters written on the black board were enough to identify me,” says Ogawa, who was fired on March 20, the same day the magazine with her interview hit newsstands.

Scouted on the streets of Tokyo’s Ikebukuro area, the graduate of the science and engineering department at Tokyo’s Aoyama Gakuin Univesrity started shooting for the film “Dear Teacher” for AV label Max-A in the middle of February. For the image on the DVD cover, Ogawa is seen holding a physics text book.

With the latest article showing fully nude shots of the actress, readers would be forgiven for suspecting that the whole episode is an elaborate ruse. Shukan Post offers no clues in this regard.

For Ogawa, she holds no remorse towards the teaching profession. She does, however, feel a sense of guilt towards her former students.

“My regret is that I could not offer a neat ‘goodbye’ to the students,” says Ogawa. “It is really frustrating that it has come to this.”

Ogawa will say “hello” to her fans on May 8, the day “Dear Teacher” arrives in stores. (K.N.)

Source: “Subete wo miseta butsuri no sensei,” Shukan Post (April 10, pages 189-193)

Note: Brief extracts from Japanese vernacular media in the public domain that appear here were translated and summarized under the principle of “fair use.” Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the translations. However, we are not responsible for the veracity of their contents. The activities of individuals described herein should not be construed as “typical” behavior of Japanese people nor reflect the intention to portray the country in a negative manner. Our sole aim is to provide examples of various types of reading matter enjoyed by Japanese.

Related

Comment On This Article