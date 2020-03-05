Toyama: Corpses of girls who went missing in ’96 found in car submerged at port

TOYAMA (TR) – The corpses likely belonging to two girls who went missing more than two decades ago were found inside a vehicle submerged off Imizu City on Wednesday, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 4).

At around noon, the vehicle was found on the seabed at Fushiki Port. According to police, skeletal remains were found inside the vehil¥cle.

The corpses are likely those of Narumi Takumi and Megumi Yashiki, both 19-year-old residents of Himi City when they went missing.

At around 9:00 p.m. on May 5, 1996, the girls told their families that they were heading Uozu City inside Yashiki’s vehicle.

They were last heard from when Takumi wrote via pager to an acquaintance, “We are going to Uozu.” They are believed to have been going to an abandoned onsen hot springs resort.

Two days later, their families reported them missing.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identities of the bodies and determine how the vehicle entered the water.